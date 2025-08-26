THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said it is planning to tap the private sector for the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) West expansion project.

Transportation Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon said in a statement that the DoTr is considering implementing the project through a public-private partnership (PPP) due to limited funds.

“The LRT-2 project is currently in the development stage for PPP structuring, covering its operations and maintenance; rehabilitation and expansion,” the PPP Center said when queried by Viber. It said this includes an option to tap the private sector for the West Extension project.

The feasibility study for this project is expected to be completed by the end of this month, the PPP Center said.

In January, the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) said the construction of LRT-2’s West Extension project had suffered further delay due to funding unavailability.

The operator of the LRT-2 line has said that no definite construction date has been set for the project as a result, with the rail line also lacking a multi-year obligational authority, a prerequisite for budgeting projects that take multiple fiscal years to complete.

The DoTr said last year that it is hoping to begin construction of the West Extension project in 2025.

The proposed LRT West Extension covers three kilometers from the current Recto Avenue station terminus to Pier 4. This line will have three stations: Tutuban, Divisoria and Pier 4.

The project also includes the procurement of additional light rail vehicles to meet growing passenger demand.

The LRTA has obtained P2 billion for the project to support preliminary activities such as acquiring right of way.

Also on Tuesday, Mr. Dizon said the DoTr is set to order e-commerce platforms to block listings for reselling beep cards.

Beep cards, created by AF Payments, Inc., are stored-value cards used on trains and buses in Metro Manila.

Mr. Dizon said charges are pending against e-commerce platforms for allowing the unauthorized sale of beep cards online.

The DoTr added that there is no shortage of beep cards following the delivery of around 300,000 units for Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3); LRT-1 and LRT-2. — Ashley Erika O. Jose