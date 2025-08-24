THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it is updating the cacao industry roadmap to focus on global branding and climate-resilient varieties to address the impact of climate change in the main supplier countries.

The cacao strategy will focus on “increasing production, developing processing facilities, and expanding markets while promoting sustainable and ethical sourcing practices,” the DA said in a statement.

Cacao accounted for P1.78 billion of the crop sector last year by value of production.

“The roadmap also encourages greater private sector investment to solidify the Philippines’ position as a global supplier of quality cacao,” it added.

The DA said cacao should be a “driver of rural employment, farmer income, and sustainable investment.”

It said it is developing a globally recognized “Bicol Cacao” brand, “one that’s rooted in quality, climate-smart practices, and community empowerment.”

The DA said the global market context “adds urgency and opportunity,” as the cocoa bean market is valued at approximately $14 billion and is projected to grow to $17 billion by 2030.

It noted that supply disruptions caused by climate change and new European regulations banning beans from deforested land have led to soaring prices of cocoa — the fermented version of cacao and main ingredient to making chocolate — peaking at over $12,000 per ton last year from $3,200 two years earlier.

The bulk of the global supply comes from Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon.

These shifts open the door for naturally grown, climate-resilient cacao from the Philippines “to gain ground,” the DA said.

“Our targets are bold: higher yields, better incomes, and a stronger global footprint,” it said.

“But at the core is something deeper — empowering our farmers and inspiring the next generation to see cacao not just as tradition, but as a thriving, future-ready enterprise,” it added.

“The surge in cacao’s value reflects rising demand and improved farmgate prices, further underscoring its growing economic potential,” the DA said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza