ABOITIZ INFRACAPITAL (AIC) Economic Estates said it is exploring ways to leverage assets in the Visayas and Mindanao, particularly around airports managed by the group.

Monica Lorenzana Trajano, vice-president and head of commercial strategy at AIC Economic Estates, said, that the group remains heavily exposed to Luzon, “we’re… exploring what opportunities and congruencies there are in VisMin relative to our assets.”

“Scale-wise, it depends on what the market looks like wherever it is that we go. But we’re very conscious of the infrastructure that is being developed right now or enhanced,” she added.

She said that the AIC Economic Estates is currently present in the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC), with its LIMA Estate and TARI Estate, while two more estates are located in Cebu.

“So, certainly expanding our footprints, focusing on Luzon relative to the LEC, but also taking advantage of, I suppose, the emergence of a better domestic market in VisMin,” she said.

“With the awarding of the airports in Bohol and Laguindingan recently, we also want to think about it in terms of a group-wide initiative,” she said.

Aboitiz Infracapital, Inc. was awarded the contract to operate and maintain the Laguindingan International Airport in Misamis Oriental and the Bohol-Panglao International Airport.

She added that more industry-specific estates are currently being studied.

“That’s something that’s always top of mind for us because if we can cater to specific industries and have them all come together, that would help both the anchor and the supply-chain locators,” she said.

“We’re open to all of those things depending on what support they need. It’s not something that we’re averse to being able to provide,” she added.

She said pharmaceutical-focused estates are also on the group’s radar.

“It is something we’re exploring and studying, whether it’s agriculture, food, pharma, or things like that,” she added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile