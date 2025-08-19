THE Department of Energy (DoE) said five electric cooperatives (ECs) will roll out services to 1,492 households in remote or underserved areas.

The ECs are the Aklan Electric Cooperative, Inc., Aurora Electric Cooperative, Inc., La Union Electric Cooperative, Inc., Quezon II Electric Cooperative, Inc., and Southern Leyte Electric Cooperative, Inc.

With funding of P192.8 million, the power cooperatives will employ a mix of on-grid connections and microgrid solutions.

The recipients were identified in consultation with the National Electrification Administration.

The DoE’s Locally Funded Project-Total Electrification Program funded the service rollout.

“Total electrification is not just a number to be achieved; it is a social contract that ensures every Filipino, regardless of geography or circumstance, can benefit from the progress our nation is making,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said.

“We are laying down the energy foundations that will sustain our economy and uplift our people for generations to come,” she added.

The government is hoping to achieve 100% electrification by 2028. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera