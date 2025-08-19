THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said it expects 700 jobs to be created once Head Sport Philippines, Inc.’s facility in Davao del Norte becomes fully operational.

Head Sport Philippines is a part of the US-Austrian group specializing in tennis equipment.

“The Panabo facility is expected to employ more than 700 workers once fully operational, generating income and skills development opportunities for local communities,” PEZA said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Its presence also supports indirect jobs in logistics, packaging, maintenance, and port services, creating an economic ripple effect that extends beyond the factory gates,” it added.

Head Sport Philippines has set up at a five-hectare facility at Anflo Industrial Estate-Special Economic Zone in Panabo City, which started commercial operations in January.

PEZA is counting on the facility to boost trade when it reaches full capacity of 14 million dozen tennis balls a year, all for export.

According to the investment promotion agency, the production of tennis balls for the US market is currently concentrated in China, Thailand, and the Philippines.

“At present, the Philippines enjoys the distinction of being the most preferred by Head among the three locations, owing to its competitive tariff positioning with the United States, high product quality, innovative and English-proficient workforce, and a reliable export infrastructure,” it said.

“The choice of the Philippines — over other ASEAN manufacturing destinations — underscores the country’s ability to meet the most stringent quality and logistical requirements of a global leader,” it added.

It said the Head operation reflects the Philippines’ standing as a viable option for high-value manufacturers.

PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga said he expects Head’s Philippine operations to eventually account for 60% of its global production.

“This milestone by Head Sport Philippines affirms that the Philippines is ready to take on a bigger role in global manufacturing. With world-class facilities, a highly skilled workforce, and PEZA’s investor-friendly policies, we are confident that more companies will follow suit,” he said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile