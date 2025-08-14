SECRETARY Frederick D. Go, the special assistant to the President for investment and economic affairs, said the Philippines is ready to assist US companies looking to expand in the Philippines.

Mr. Go said that the record turnout of the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) mission reflects the confidence of US businesses in the Philippines’ investment climate.

“This engagement opens new avenues for strategic public-private partnerships that leverage our countries’ complementary strengths in key industries, such as electronic and semiconductors, food and agriculture, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, and digitalization,” he said.

“We stand ready to assist US companies expand their presence in the Philippines and participate in the country’s promising growth story,” he added.

In a statement on Thursday, the USABC announced the conclusion of its 2025 Philippine Business Mission, which ran from Aug. 11-14, in which 35 US companies participated.

“The USABC is conducting this event back-to-back with an Aerospace, Defense, and Security (ADS) Mission to the Philippines, from Aug. 14-15,” it said.

“This industry mission marks the council’s largest-ever ADS delegation to the country, with participation from 26 leading US companies across the defense and security sectors,” it added.

The USABC mission was co-led by USABC Senior Vice-President and Regional Managing Director Ted Osius and USABC Philippine Committee Co-Chairs IBM and Citi Philippines.

“With close to 60 companies joining these historic back-to-back business missions, the US private sector demonstrates its steady, deep, and enduring commitment to the Philippines as a key partner in the region,” Mr. Osius said.

“The US-Philippines relationship is a unique one, and our delegation reflects our collective commitment to supporting the Philippines’ long-term economic growth, innovation, and regional competitiveness,” he added.

The mission started with a meeting at Malacañang, where the US executives “reaffirmed their commitment to expanding investment and upskilling in the Philippines.”

They met with Mr. Go, Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque, Board of Investments Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo, and Philippine Economic Zone Authority Director General Tereso O. Panga. — Justine Irish D. Tabile