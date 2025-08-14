THE Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) said it supported a proposal by San Miguel Corp. (SMC) Chairman Ramon S. Ang to lead a private-sector initiative to build flood-control projects in Metro Manila.

“We fundamentally endorse such visionary private sector initiatives that directly address critical national challenges,” FFCCCII President Victor Lim said.

“This proposal arrives at a pivotal moment, promising not merely infrastructure intervention but a transformative commitment to safeguarding our capital’s communities, securing livelihoods, and fortifying the region’s economic vitality,” he added.

Earlier this month, Mr. Ang volunteered to help solve the flooding problem in Metro Manila at no cost to the government.

“Mr. Ang’s vision — centered on the pragmatic, scientifically grounded approach of removing critical obstructions from vital river systems — resonates deeply with the urgent need for sustainable solutions,” Mr. Lim said.

“His emphasis on holistic remediation, including the conscientious relocation of affected communities and institutions, demonstrates leadership that harmonizes ambitious engineering with profound social responsibility,” he added.

He said the chamber is confident of Mr. Ang’s ability to deliver on this project, noting the success of SMC’s Skyway project and the privatization of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“The FFCCCII views Mr. Ang’s offer not merely as commendable philanthropy but as a potent catalyst for resilience. His proven track record in delivering massive infrastructure projects provides a compelling foundation for trust,” Mr. Lim said.

“We recognize in this initiative the potential to unlock significant economic benefits by mitigating the devastating, recurring costs of flooding,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile