INDIA’s GMR Group has expressed interest in participating in upgrading key regional airports in the Philippines, particularly the ones in Laoag and Siargao, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.

GMR currently has a firm commitment to helping develop Sangley Point International Airport (SPIA).

“The President warmly received this proposal, noting its potential to support regional economic growth and tourism in developing regions, aligned with the government’s ‘Build Better More’ program,” the DTI said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said that it is hoping to privatize at least 15 airports next year, including the Laoag International Airport and Siargao’s Sayak airport.

“GMR is exploring a range of opportunities in the Philippines, and the list is indicative and subject to change,” according to Jollan Margaret A. Llaneza, commercial counsellor of the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in New Delhi.

“Their current priority is the Sangley Point International Airport project,” she added.

GMR redeveloped Mactan-Cebu International Airport with Megawide Construction Corp.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. secured the GMR’s commitment to develop Sangley Aerocity and the SPIA in a meeting with GMR and its local partners Cavitex Holdings, Inc. and House of Investments.

“The President assured the consortium that the National Government is actively working with the Cavite provincial government to expedite land-related approvals, ensuring the project stays on track,” the DTI said.

The development of the airport and surrounding aerotropolis at Sangley Point, Cavite is expected to create up to 15,000 jobs and generate $500 million in government revenue.

“GMR has been a trusted partner of the Philippines since 2014 and is widely recognized for its successful delivery of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport and new passenger terminal at Clark despite the pandemic,” Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said.

According to the DTI, GMR has expressed its intention to be involved in the Philippines over the long term, citing its “strategic location, robust economic growth prospects, and the government’s strong backing for infrastructure development.”

The Public-Private Partnership Center of the Philippines said that the SPIA project involves the development of a new international airport and support facilities.

Cavite province is implementing the project, which is estimated to cost P215.69 billion.

In a separate statement, the DTI said India’s Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced plans to expand its presence in the Philippines over the next three years.

The information technology firm is also partnering with NOW Corp. to “strengthen national digital sovereignty, promote financial inclusion, and build a clean network.

“A signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) outlines TCS’s support for NOW’s capabilities in expanding trusted networks, providing sovereign cloud technology, and offering a robust cyber-defense suite,” the DTI said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile