THE Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) said it will push legislation to boost the competitiveness of Philippine shipbuilding and shipping, warning that most of the industry’s shipyards are outdated.

It added that the competitiveness of the shipping fleet has significantly declined over the past three decades.

According to MARINA, two proposed measures will modernize shipyards, while also attracting investment, boosting trade and facilitating the development of green and sustainable technology in shipping.

Marina Administrator Sonia B. Malaluan has said that the measures are crucial and will bring the Philippines at par with international standards.

Two measures were filed in July, seeking to revitalize the shipbuilding industry. House Bill (HB) No. 2597 proposes government support for domestic shipbuilding to help scale operations and reduce business costs.

Meanwhile, HB No. 2598 proposes to offer fiscal incentives to shipbuilding companies, including value-added tax exemptions and the removal of import duties on capital equipment.

The filing of the two measures follows the revival of interest in shipbuilding after the 2019 bankruptcy of the Hanjin Heavy Industries operation in Subic.

“These bills send a positive signal to both local and international shipbuilders that the Philippines is ready to be a leading destination for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair (SBSR),” Ms. Malaluan said in a statement.

A revived SBSR industry will have a ripple effect on domestic shipping, supporting agriculture, manufacturing, national defense and inter-island trade, MARINA said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose