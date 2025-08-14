The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) on Wednesday said that it has invested around P135 million in the Bicol region to support micro, small, and medium enterprises from 2022 to 2025.

Among DOST’s initiatives in the region are the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP) and the Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST) program.

“The setup program provides the avenue and opportunity for our MSMEs to level up the quality of their products,” Domingo A. Peña, DOST Albay provincial director, said during the press conference of the regional science, technology, and innovation week (RSTW) held in Legazpi City, Albay.

“It is not just for distribution in the local community, but of course, to export it even outside of Region 5 and even outside of the country.”

Meanwhile, the CEST program, Mr. Peña said, is the agency’s initiative to provide livelihood among impoverished communities, in partnership with allied organizations like the Philippine Chamber of Commerce. The program received a P40 million budget allocation, helping 20 communities in the region.

DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations, Sa Ancho A. Mabborang, said that the P135 million total funding has helped 135 firms, generating 1,686 jobs in the region from the SETUP initiative alone.

“The initial benefit would be employment…Aside from, of course, the taxes and other domino reaction effects,” Mr. Mabborang said during the same forum.

DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. said the agency is also conducting and supporting research, as well as providing technologies, to boost Bicol’s key agricultural industries, including coconut, abaca, pineapple, and cacao.

“Meron kaming [research and development initiative] sa abaca sa Catanduanes… Ang isa pa sa cacao, mayroong R&D center tayo, mayroon pa tayong pineapple dito sa Bicol [We have a research and development initiative for abaca in Catanduanes…another for cacao—we have an R&D center. We also have pineapple here in Bicol],” Mr. Solidum told reporters at the sidelines of the RSTW event.

DOST’s research and development efforts include advancing abaca- and pineapple-based textiles, as well as supporting the development of value-added products from coconut byproducts.

Mr. Solidum said that the agency is already looking for partner universities in the region that are interested in focusing on research in the following agricultural commodities

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, the Bicol region’s primary agricultural products are coconut, pineapple, abaca, pili nuts, rice, and corn. – Edg Adrian A. Eva