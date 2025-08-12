PLDT Inc. said it will mount a court challenge to the Konektadong Pinoy bill if it is signed into law.

“We are hoping that it will not be signed into law by the President but if it is, then we may have to go to the courts and raise the issue of its constitutionality,” according to Marilyn A. Victorio-Aquino, PLDT senior legal advisor to the Chairman, told reporters on the sidelines of the company’s financial briefing on Tuesday.

Ms. Victorio-Aquino, who also serves as the telco’s corporate secretary, said the measure, which aims to increase internet access by relaxing regulations and allowing more entrants into the data transmission industry, is subject to challenge on a number of fronts, with PLDT ready to go it alone if other telcos decide not to join its legal challenge.

“The three telecommunications companies may have different positions on certain issues. We will have our own challenge,” she said, the other two being Globe Telecom, Inc. and DITO Telecommunity Corp.

The Senate and House of Representatives ratified on June 9 the bicameral conference committee report on Konektadong Pinoy.

The measure has been transmitted to the Palace for President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s signature. It is expected to lapse into law if the Palace takes no action by Aug. 24.

The Philippine Chamber of Telecommunications Operators (PCTO) has cautioned Mr. Marcos against signing the Konektadong Pinoy bill, warning that it could cause the Philippines to breach its treaty obligations.

It added that the proposed law could cause the government to violate the terms of franchises held by incumbent telecommunications operators.

The PCTO has said that while it supports the measure’s objective of expanding internet access, it warned that the version passed by the bicameral conference committee could result in vulnerabilities while weakening regulatory oversight.

Separately, Globe Telecom urged Mr. Marcos on Tuesday to veto the bill and return the measure to Congress for further refinement.

“We advocate universal access to affordable and reliable internet. But we believe this bill needs further study and reform. We hope the President understands the concerns raised by many in the industry, including respected voices and notable personalities,” Globe General Counsel Froilan M. Castelo said in a statement. — Ashley Erika O. Jose