THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said it is currently studying a petition seeking a P2 provisional fare increase for public utility jeepneys (PUJs).

“We are studying the petition in detail to ensure that any fare adjustment is fair, reasonable, and based on solid justification. Our goal is to balance the needs of the riding public and the sustainability of public transport operations,” LTFRB Chairman Teofilo E. Guadiz III said in a statement on Tuesday.

The LTFRB said the petitioners are Pasang Masda, the Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (ALTODAP), and the Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations (ACTO). The petition covers fare adjustments for both traditional and modern PUJs.

This petition consolidates filings submitted between August 2023 and March 2025, LTFRB said, noting that the proposals range from base fare hikes to rate adjustments per succeeding kilometer.

According to the LTFRB, the petition wants an earlier P1 provisional fare hike granted in October 2023 declared permanent, and applied for an additional P2 provisional increase. This would bring the base fare to P15 from P13 for traditional PUJs and to P19 from P14 for modern PUJs.

“We will listen to all sides before making a decision. This is part of our mandate to ensure transparent and participatory fare-setting,” Mr. Guadiz said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose