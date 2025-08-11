THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said talks with the Canadian government produced an agreement to collaborate on plant health.

In a statement, the DA said the Bureau of Plant Industry and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency signed an agreement focusing on plant health, capacity-building, scientific and regulatory advancement, and the exchange of innovations.

The deal emerged from a meeting between Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. and Canadian Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Heath Macdonald last week.

Officials also discussed Canada’s pursuit of a trade agreement with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the DA said.

The talk “raised the prospect of a bilateral FTA to broaden market access and diversification,” the DA said.

Canada and the Philippines in December 2024 announced exploratory discussions for a potential bilateral free trade agreement (FTA).

“We remain committed to the successful and timely conclusion of these negotiations,” the DA said.

The DA noted growing bilateral agri-fishery trade between Canada and the Philippines that hit $2.39 billion between 2020 and 2024.

Philippine agri-fishery exports to Canada grew to $148 million in 2024 from $109 million in 2020, “the strongest performance in five years.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza