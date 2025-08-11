THE Kalayaan 2 Wind Power project, which was expedited by the green lane permitting system, is on track to begin commercial operations in July 2026, the Board of Investments (BoI) said.

BoI Investment Assistance Service Director Ernesto C. Delos Reyes, Jr. said the BoI One-Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments (OSACSI) assisted the project in obtaining a tree-cutting permit.

“The BoI also facilitated the inter-agency meeting among the local government units, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for the logistical arrangements,” he said via Viber.

He said the meeting paved the way for the transport of the turbine, tower, and blade equipment from Batangas port to the site.

“Upon completion, the Kalayaan 2 Wind Power Project is expected to generate 100.8 megawatts of clean energy to the grid, reducing carbon emissions and contributing significantly to the country’s renewable energy targets and long-term energy security,” the BoI said in a statement on Monday.

It said the OSACSI aided in achieving “seamless logistics, safe unloading, and on-schedule transportation of turbine components to the project site.”

“With the turbines now on-site, installation and commissioning activities are set to begin immediately, further advancing the project toward full operational status,” it added.

The P10.85-billion wind power project received its green lane endorsement on Oct. 23, 2023.

Expected to generate 530 jobs, it is being developed by Laguna Wind Energy Corp., a subsidiary of The Blue Circle.

Laguna Wind Energy Corp. Project Director Miguel Cruz Moniz said that the company remains “on schedule to complete the Kalayaan 2 Wind Power Project, contributing significantly to the nation’s renewable energy goals.” — Justine Irish D. Tabile