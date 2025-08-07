DEALS signed between India and the Philippines are expected to accelerate the growth of business exchanges and leisure travel, officials said.

In a statement on Thursday, the Department of Tourism (DoT) said both countries agreed to the Implementation Program on Tourism Cooperation for 2025-2028 on Aug. 5.

Tourism Secretary Ma. Esperanza Christina G. Frasco said the deal signing will serve as a catalyst for raising Indian tourist numbers in the Philippines.

“We reaffirm our commitment to work together in unlocking the full potential of our tourism linkages — from policy exchange and capacity building to investment promotion and cultural tourism,” she said.

“Under the Marcos administration, we continue to advance our efforts toward strengthening global partnerships to bring more tourists to our shores while showcasing the best of Filipino hospitality, culture, and destinations to the world,” she added.

The Implementation Program is designed to facilitate mutual tourism growth and promote people-to-people exchanges.

It outlines joint initiatives between the Philippines and India, including the exchange of best practices and sustainable and responsible tourism.

“The program also highlights mutual efforts to encourage exchanges between tourism professionals and stakeholders, joint promotion and marketing, education and training, and tourism management and operations,” the DoT said.

According to the DoT, arrivals from India totaled 51,116 in the first seven months.

The DoT expects this to increase “with the easing of visa restrictions and establishment of direct flights between Delhi and Manila.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and a Philippine-based Indian business association.

“This partnership is a strong symbol of the growing economic ties between the Philippines and India,” Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said in a statement.

“It reflects our shared commitment to advancing trade, promoting investment, and creating more opportunities for collaboration between our business communities,” she added.

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation on trade promotion and information exchange and facilitate partnerships between Philippine and Indian businesses.

“The MoU builds on a similar agreement first signed in 2019 and expands cooperation to include information-sharing on trade regulations, support for policy advocacy, and coordinated efforts to host delegations and business forums,” the DTI said.

“By formalizing these channels, Filipino and Indian companies are expected to gain faster access to each other’s markets and benefit from simplified procedures for trade and investment activities,” it added.

The DTI said the MoU complements ongoing initiatives to position the Philippines as a hub for manufacturing, services, and technology-driven enterprise.

“The renewed MoU comes as both nations explore opportunities in sectors ranging from pharmaceuticals and information technology to agribusiness and consumer goods, areas where synergies between Indian innovation and Philippine market potential are increasingly being recognized,” the DTI added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile