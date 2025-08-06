PAINTPLAS Global Corp. is set to invest over P350 million in a manufacturing plant in Batangas, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said.

In a statement on Wednesday, PEZA said it signed a registration agreement with Paintplas, an injection molding fabricator and plastics manufacturer.

It is set to begin commercial operations in September 2026 at the Lima Technology Center-Special Economic Zone (LTC-SEZ) in Malvar, Batangas.

“We are proud to support Paintplas as they embark on manufacturing and assembly operations at LTC-SEZ,” PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga said.

He added that the project will help strengthen Batangas as an export hub.

The company’s plastic products are used in toys, vending machines, and motorcycles.

“The company’s main operations are expected to generate around 60 new jobs, contributing to local employment and economic activity in the region,” PEZA said.

The registration agreement was signed on Aug. 1 at the PEZA head office in Pasay City. — Justine Irish D. Tabile