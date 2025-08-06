PALAY production in second quarter rose 13.9% year on year, the strongest result for the period in nearly four decades, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

In a report, the PSA said production rose to 4.38 million metric tons (MMT).

“The second quarter of 2025 palay production of 4.38 MMT was the highest production recorded for the same quarter in the series since 1987,” it noted.

Central Luzon was the top producer of palay with 1.098 MMT, accounting for 25.1% of national production.

Cagayan Valley produced 964.37 thousand metric tons (22.0%) and Bicol Region 354.54 thousand metric tons (8.1%).

The three regions accounted for 55.2% of total palay production during the quarter.

Cagayan Valley accounted for 19.3% or 187.36 thousand hectares of the total area of palay harvested.

It was followed by Central Luzon and Bicol Region with 180.83 thousand hectares (18.6%) and 92.16 thousand hectares (9.5%), respectively.

The yield per hectare of palay in the second quarter of 2025 rose 4.2% year on year to 4.50 metric tons (MT), also the highest since 1987, the PSA said.

Central Luzon yields were 6.07 MT per hectare, followed by Cagayan Valley and Ilocos Region with 5.15 MT and 4.81 MT, respectively.

Agriculture department spokesman Arnel V. de Mesa said the Philippines will likely hit its 20.4-MMT target for 2025 in the absence of extreme weather disturbances. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza