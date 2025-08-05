FOOD HEALTH and safety are now major factors in Filipino consumers’ purchasing choices, signaling a new openness to healthier options in the market, PwC Philippines said, citing the results of a study.

The 2025 Voice of the Consumer Report indicated that about 60% of consumers now worry about the risks associated with ultra-processed foods and pesticides, outweighing concerns about cost.

“The survey results in terms of clamor for affordable food weren’t a surprise, but focus on health and food safety was something that was top of the list,” Mary Jade Roxas-Divinagracia, deals and corporate finance managing partner at PwC Philippines, told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday.

“I think Filipinos are sort of leveling up in terms of what they want and where they want to put their money in. It’s not just about volume or getting more food, but buying better-quality food.”

At least 60% of consumers said they are most concerned about pesticides in their food, while 57% think about the health risks of ultra processed foods and 56% consider food safety to be a major consideration.

However, PwC noted that increasing food prices and persistent cost-of-living challenges are making it more difficult for consumers to meet such goals.

In the Philippines, 45% of respondents said they opt for budget or value brands, while 56% purchase in bulk to maximize their funds.

The study also found that spending habits depend on whether consumers spend more time at home or outside.

“The more time they spend at home, the more they do what we call planned purchases, which means you go to a market, you know exactly what you want to buy, and you’re filling your pantry,” Rakesh Mani, Asia-Pacific consumer markets leader at PwC Southeast Asia said. “The more time spent outside the house, the more you see impulse purchases.”

PwC surveyed 21,075 consumers across 28 countries, including 501 from the Philippines. — Katherine K. Chan