THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) said the government needs to follow through on pending reforms after President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., left out the government’s legislative agenda in his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA).

“We would have wanted to hear progress updates on the removal of regulatory barriers, the streamlining of business processes, and the modernization of government services,” PCCI President Enunina V. Mangio said in a statement on Tuesday.

“These are major pain points for businesses,” she added.

According to the PCCI, red tape remains an issue despite the Ease of Doing Business law, adding that agencies have overlapping mandates, digitalization is proceeding slowly, and compliance costs remain high.

“The Chamber also stressed the importance of expanding MSME (micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises) access to credit and technology and introducing more advanced technical and digital training, including artificial intelligence, in the education system,” it added.

The PCCI nevertheless noted that the SONA established the President’s sincere concern about the effectivity of flood control projects as well as his firm intention to pursue his infrastructure goals.

Ms. Mangio welcomed the President’s warning to legislators not to divert the budget to items not deemed administrative priorities as well as his instructions to adopt zero-balance billing in public hospitals.

Ms. Mangio said the SONA focused on the right issues like education, infrastructure, and agriculture, “But we now need decisive action, sustained policy reforms, and implementation to turn these intentions into outcomes.”

“The Chamber remains hopeful that both the executive and legislative branches will act swiftly to enact long-needed policy reforms and legislation that enable investments, create jobs, and improve the overall competitiveness of the Philippine business environment,” she added.

In a separate statement, the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) said that although the SONA did not directly mention the industry, the areas emphasized by the President can significantly support its growth.

“Several of the areas that President Marcos Jr. emphasized, such as education, digital infrastructure, ease of doing business, and investor confidence, are top priorities for the sector and can significantly support its continued growth and global competitiveness,” the IBPAP said.

“The IBPAP remains committed to working with the government, the private sector, and academic institutions to translate these priorities into actionable outcomes that attract more investments, create more jobs, develop future-ready talent, and strengthen the role of the IT-BPM sector,” it added.

Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) Chairman Elizabeth H. Lee described the SONA as “well delivered.”

“While the President may have wished to address a broader range of pressing concerns, the decision to spotlight core issues — such as food security, flooding, electricity supply, public health, and education — was both strategic and reassuring,” Ms. Lee said via Viber.

“These fundamental areas speak directly to the everyday fears and hopes of the Filipino people, and addressing them strengthens his goal for a more resilient citizenry and workforce that is key to businesses,” she added.

The German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) also welcomed the President’s focus on ease of doing business, skills development, and climate action.

“These are shared priorities where German businesses are eager to contribute, through sustainable investments, technical cooperation, and long-term partnerships that support a more competitive and climate-resilient Philippines,” GPCCI President Marie Antoniette Mariano said.

“As we deepen our engagement, we also emphasize the importance of transparency and good governance in fostering a stable and attractive investment climate,” she added.

The Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) has called for “rigorous, systemic, periodic and transparent audits and performance reviews across all government agencies and projects.”

FFCCCII President Victor Lim said “ghost projects” amount to unconscionable theft from the Filipino people.

“The FFCCCII urgently calls upon the Administration and the Legislature to enact profound, systemic anti-corruption reforms,” he said in a statement.

“We need strengthened institutions, unimpeded transparency, robust accountability mechanisms, certainty of punishments and unwavering enforcement of the rule of law,” he added.

He said such reforms can help restore public trust and ensure efficient use of public funds.