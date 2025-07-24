PHILIPPINE CORN production was projected at 8.30 million metric tons (MMT) in marketing year (MY) 2025/26 due to improved containment measures against the fall armyworm (FAW) pest and stable demand from the feed sector, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Citing its Foreign Agriculture Service post in Manila, the USDA said its forecast for MY 2025/26, if realized, would exceed its 8.20-MMT corn output projection for MY 2024/25.It also noted the impact of a less intense dry season in 2025 and “increased technical knowledge of farmers in handling the fall armyworm.”

“Farmer contacts report that compared to the previous calendar year, they have gained technical expertise in handling FAW, specifically by using corn varieties which were identified to be more FAW-resistant,” it added.

The USDA also forecast an increase in the area to be harvested of 2% to 2.55 million hectares in MY 2025/26, against the adjusted estimate for MY 2024/25 of 2.50 million has.

The Philippine Statistics Agency reported that corn production in the first quarter of the calendar year hit 2.40 MMT, against the year-earlier output of 2.53 MMT.

The USDA said corn consumption in the Philippines will hit 10 MMT due to increased demand for feed corn from the poultry, pet food, and aquaculture industry, alongside continuous demand for corn-based snacks.

Meanwhile, the USDA also increased its consumption estimate for MY 2024/25 by 1% to 9.90 MMT.

“Industry contacts report that the African Swine Fever (ASF) remains a challenge in the country, affecting total feed demand,” the USDA said.

“However, those involved in feed milling report that the increased feed requirements from the expanding poultry and layer industries, along with pet food and aquaculture, are outpacing the decline in feed corn demand from the swine industry,” it added.

It said most farmers still prefer producing yellow corn over white corn due to its higher marketability for feed use.

It also noted a gradual increase in the use of white corn by snack manufacturers.— Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza