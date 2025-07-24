THE Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) said on Thursday a new set of officers has taken charge of the group, led by new chairman Elizabeth H. Lee. In a statement, the FPI said Ms. Lee is “a pioneering figure in automotive and advanced manufacturing, known for her commitment to sustainability, innovation, and inclusive growth.” She becomes the first female FPI chairman.

It said former chairman Jesus L. Arranza has been appointed chairman emeritus.

The group also announced the election of John Reinier Dizon as the organization’s president.

“(He is) a respected industry leader dedicated to local manufacturing and close collaboration with both government and business sectors,” the FPI said.

The FPI will be convening Business Summit 2025 on Oct. 8 at the Manila Polo Club. Among the expected guests at the event are Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque and Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto.

“This year’s summit will… push forward a bold agenda for reindustrialization — one that is fair, green, and future-ready,” Ms. Lee said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile