THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said it signed a registration agreement with Nano Forge Solutions, Inc. for a manufacturing facility at the Golden Mile Business Park-Special Economic Zone in Carmona, Cavite.

“We are confident this industry-aligned venture will strengthen local manufacturing, elevate export potential, and generate new employment opportunities in Cavite,” PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga said.

Estimated to cost over P30 million, Nano Forge’s facility is set to enter commercial operations next month and is expected to generate more than 100 jobs.

“The agreement officially recognizes Nano Forge Solutions, Inc. as an ecozone export enterprise,” PEZA said.

The facility will make high-efficiency air filters for air purifiers and will “further innovation in sustainable, clean-air technology in the Philippines,” it added.

Nano Forge offers product development and engineering outsourcing for electronics.

In a separate statement, PEZA said its network of 132 ecozones in Regions I, II, and III and the Cordillera Administrative Region accounted for over P500 billion in approved investments between 1995 and mid-2025.

“These zones generated more than $5 billion in exports in 2024 alone and provided employment to above 110,000 workers as of May 2025, clear evidence of their economic and social impact,” it added.

PEZA Ecozone Development Department Manager Ludwig O. Daza said newly approved and proclaimed ecozones in Tarlac will expand strategic investment hubs to emerging areas.

He said the Luzon Economic Corridor “will strengthen infrastructure development within the Subic, Clark, Batangas, and Manila areas.”

“This will link closer ecozones within the corridor, creating one big economic hub. In time, such an initiative should lead to the creation of a new economic corridor down south of Luzon, making ecozone development a viable platform for stimulating economic growth in that area,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile