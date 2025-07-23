US HEALTHCARE GROUP Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH) has committed to invest up to $500 million to develop a hospital in the Philippines, a presidential adviser said.

“This is a strong vote of confidence in the Philippines and a transformative opportunity for our healthcare and services sectors. We will work closely with BSMH to help turn their plans into reality,” according to Secretary Frederick D. Go, who heads the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (OSAPIEA).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mr. Go said the proposed investment “will generate meaningful jobs and help deliver world-class facilities, advanced medical equipment, and high-quality healthcare.

OSAPIEA said that BSMH is also planning to expand its Global Business Services operation in the Philippines.

“From a current team of about 170, BSMH shared plans to expand its GBS operations in Manila to approximately 1,200 professionals, creating more high-quality jobs,” OSAPIEA said.

“This center will operate alongside BSMH’s US-based teams to enhance the organization’s non-patient-facing capabilities and deliver upon its mission,” it added.

Cincinnati-based BSMH runs a 50-hospital US network. Affiliated with the Catholic church, its precursor organizations date back 150 years. BSMH itself was formed in a 2018 merger.

“As a $13-billion integrated Catholic health delivery system based in the US, we’re proud to expand our global reach and deepen our existing commitment in the Philippines,” Bon Secours Mercy Health President and Chief Executive Officer John M. Starcher, Jr. said.

“After meeting with President Marcos, Jr., we are excited to begin the aggressive exploration of developing state-of-the-art healthcare delivery services,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile