APPROVED building permits picked up 1.1% year on year in May due to the modest growth in residential construction projects, the Philippine Statistics Authority said in a report.

Preliminary data showed building projects covered by the permits numbered 16,282 in May from 16,105 a year earlier.

This was slightly higher than the 0.6% growth in May 2024 and the revised 8.2% decline in April.

In May, constructions projects covered 3.22 million square meters (sq.m) of floor area, down 17.8% year on year from 3.92 million sq.m.

These building projects that received approval were valued at P42.09 billion, 22.7% lower than a year earlier when it reached P54.48 billion.

The increase in construction signifies growth in economic activity, Emmanuel J. Lopez, professorial lecturer at the University of Santo Tomas Graduate School, said in an e-mail.

“Specifically, a positive increase in investment spending ultimately leading to increase in employment buoyed by increase investment,” he said.

Permits for residential projects, which accounted for almost 70% of the total, rose 10.4% in May to 11,331.

These projects were valued at P21.25 billion, down from P25.67 billion a year earlier.

Applications for apartment buildings climbed 31.7% to 1,397 while applications for duplex or quadruplex homes nearly tripled to 250.

Single homes, which accounted for 85.3% of the residential category, grew 6.3% year on year to 9,664.

On the other hand, nonresidential projects slumped 14.9% year on year to 2,930 permits from 3,443 in May 2024. This accounted for 18% of the total.

Nonresidential projects represented by the permits were valued at P16.80 billion, declining 23.2% from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, approved commercial construction applications contracted 14.5% to 1,994. These made up 68.1% of all nonresidential projects.

Institutional building permits plunged 23.9% to 488, while industrial permits inched up 0.8% to 264.

In May, approved agricultural projects fell 20.7% to 96 while other nonresidential projects picked up 2.3% to 88.

Permits for additions, or construction that increases the height or area of an existing building, declined 17.3% to 546 approvals.

On the other hand, alteration and repair permits totaled 1,086 in May 2025, 17.6% lower from a year earlier and were valued at P2.61 billion.

Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) had the most approved construction projects in May 2025 accounting for 25% of the total with 4,063 permits.

This was followed by Central Luzon (20.2% share with 3,290 permits), and Ilocos Region (8.8% share with 1,425 permits).

Mr. Lopez said that the increase in employment will lead to increase in consumption spending which is a major component of the country’s economic growth. — Abigail Marie P. Yraola