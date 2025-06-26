THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said prices of basic necessities and prime commodities remain stable even in the face of major geopolitical upheavals.

“We understand that even slight increases in the prices of basic goods can be felt deeply by ordinary families,” Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said in a statement on Thursday.

“This is why, in line with President Marcos, Jr.’s directive, we are stepping up our nationwide monitoring efforts and working closely with industry players to prevent any unjustified price hikes,” she added.

According to the DTI, basic goods are in steady supply.

“(We are also) actively working with manufacturers to mitigate the effects of the recent adjustment in fuel prices due to the conflict between Iran and Israel,” it added.

It said that it is working with local government units and other agencies in implementing price stabilization measures.

The DTI said on Tuesday that canners committed to keep sardine prices steady, following reports that the industry is seeking higher prices. — Justine Irish D. Tabile