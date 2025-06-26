THE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is allocating P3 billion for its Bayanihan SIM project, which will bring digital connectivity to Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs).

“This project aims to ensure that far-flung places, those in GIDA areas will have access to the internet,” Undersecretary for Legal and Public Policy Christina Faye Condez-de Sagon said in a briefing on Thursday.

The Bayanihan SIM project extends infrastructure subsidies to telecommunication companies to help bridge the digital divide in GIDA communities.

The project, which is being pursued in partnership with the departments of Education and Interior and Local Government, hopes to distribute free SIM cards with about 25-gigabytes worth of data in GIDA zones.

“Part of this project is the building of common towers. So, each telco has committed to build towers in far-flung areas to ensure connection,” she said.

For this year, the DICT plans to distribute 600,000 SIM cards, escalating up to 1.8 million by next year.

The DICT first rolled out the project in Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan, Secretary Henry Rhoel R. Aguda said, adding that the next target communities include Masinloc, Zambales and parts of Quezon province. — Ashley Erika O. Jose