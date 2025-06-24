By Justine Irish D. Tabile, Reporter

THE Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) said concerns about safety are preventing the Philippines from becoming a competitive destination.

FFCCCII President Victor Lim said the Philippines underperforms its neighbors in terms of tourist arrivals, welcoming 5.95 million visitors last year. Meanwhile, Thailand welcomed 36 million and Malaysia 25 million.

“This is not a failure of appeal but of assurance — travelers do not doubt our beauty; they doubt their safety,” Mr. Lim said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The perception of instability, fueled by crime, political turbulence, and a perceived culture of impunity, has cast a shadow over our global image. If we are to compete, we must act decisively,” he added.

He said that the chamber supports Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor C. Remulla’s call “for an uncompromising, nationwide security drive, particularly in tourist hotspots.”

“As the business community, we stand ready to support DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) initiatives through community engagement, technological investment in surveillance, and collaboration with local businesses to ensure safer environments for visitors and citizens alike,” he added.

He also said that tourism in other Association of Southeast Asian Nations markets is thriving due to simplified entry procedures.

“There is an urgent need to streamline visa processes for East Asian tourists and investors — particularly from China, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan — who represent immense untapped potential,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said that the Philippines should modernize airports and transport links and make tourism services digital-ready to make the travel experience seamless.

“We commend the DILG’s efforts to coordinate with local governments and support public-private partnerships that accelerate development of gateways beyond Manila,” he added.

He also cited the need to recalibrate the Philippine branding in global media, to focus not just on natural wonders but also stability and the warmth of the people.

“The FFCCCII, representing the dynamic Filipino Chinese business community, pledges its full cooperation in this mission,” he said.

“We call upon all sectors — national agencies, local governments, law enforcement, and the tourism industry — to unite behind the DILG’s leadership in transforming the Philippines into ASEAN’s tourism leader,” he added.