THE PHILIPPINES’ designation as the “least safe country on the planet” is a “false report” that is “disconnected from reality,” the Department of Tourism (DoT) said.

The safety ranking, issued by HelloSafe, is based on data compiled from travel insurers.

“What was presented as an objective safety index was, in fact, built on questionable data, lacking in transparency, and entirely disconnected from realities on the ground,” Tourism Secretary Ma. Esperanza Christina G. Frasco said in a statement on Thursday.

“A thorough examination of HelloSafe’s website reveals a focus on driving travel insurance sales rather than ensuring accurate safety assessments,” she added, noting the absence of disclosure on the index’s methodology and data sources.

She said that despite the subsequent removal of the Philippines from the list, “the damage to the country’s reputation and to the lives of our people has already been done.”

“The impact of this false narrative is not abstract. It disrupted bookings and businesses. It cast doubt on our destinations,” she said.

“Worse, it harmed the livelihoods of millions of Filipinos who depend on tourism and entire communities whose economies rise and fall with the confidence of travelers,” she added.

She said HelloSafe’s removal of the Philippines happened “without clarification or accountability.”

“We demand that HelloSafe correct all references to the erroneous data against the Philippines across its platforms and ensure the accuracy and consistency of its reporting tools, including interactive visual assets,” she added.

The Philippine Hotel Owners Association (PHOA), the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), and the Philippine IATA Agents Travel Association (PIATA) have also criticized HelloSafe’s rankings.

“We find the article misleading, unfair, and detrimental to the efforts of the tourism and hospitality industry,” PHOA President Arthur M. Lopez.

“This unjust characterization not only misrepresents the realities of travel safety in the Philippines but also undermines the diligent efforts made by stakeholders to promote tourism in the region,” PATA Philippines Chapter Chair and PIATA President Maria Paz Alberto.

“Such misleading narratives can deter prospective visitors, leading to profound and lasting repercussions for businesses reliant on inbound tourism,” she added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile