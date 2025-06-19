THE Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) announced plans for a public inquiry next month into the failure of the power system in Siquijor province.

In a statement on Thursday, the ERC said it ordered the Province of Siquijor Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Prosielco), S.I. Power Corp. (Sipcor), and the National Power Corp. (NPC) to appear before the public hearing scheduled for July 3.

The commission is looking into “frequent and prolonged power outages” across Siquijor, which have “disrupted economic activities and affected the welfare of residents, businesses, and tourists.”

In May, the ERC’s technical team conducted a five-day inspection, finding “several operational and regulatory deficiencies” in the generation facilities of Sipcor and the distribution lines managed by Prosielco.

“These deficiencies include inadequate preventive maintenance, lack of fuel inventory, operating without the required safety certifications and plant certificates of compliance, and the use of rented generators without permits,” the ERC said.

The commission also noted the use of improper sectionalizing equipment and delays in infrastructure relocation on the distribution side.

The ERC said it is also reviewing the compliance of Prosielco and Sipcor with their power supply agreements (PSAs). The PSAs were approved by the commission in 2012 and granted interim relief in 2019.

The ERC said that the two PSAs, which have a combined contracted capacity of 9.5 megawatts (MW), “should be sufficient to meet peak demand in Siquijor.”

ERC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Monalisa C. Dimalanta said: “In calling for this public inquiry, the Commission is determined to find long-term solutions to the power reliability issues experienced by the province and ensure that contractual commitments are delivered, and services are improved moving forward.”

Earlier this month, the provincial government of Siquijor declared a state of calamity due to the power interruptions.

In a statement on June 9, Sipcor said it is implementing corrective measures.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. visited one of the Sipcor power plants last week and ordered authorities to address the intermittent power outages within six months, according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

Four days after, the PCO reported that the National Electrification Administration has “restored” stable electricity in the island province. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera