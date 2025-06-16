THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said it generated more than P4 billion in the first quarter from its Run After Fake Transactions (RAFT) Program.

“As of now, we’ve probably collected a little over P4 billion,” Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr. told reporters last week, on the sidelines of a Revenue District Office visit in Quezon City.

The RAFT program audits businesses and individuals suspected of buying or selling fake receipts.

RAFT collections were little changed from the P4.33 billion posted a year earlier. Collections in 2023 had amounted to P617.95 million.

“What we see as the main driving force behind our strong collection is really our program against fake receipts,” he said.

The BIR has said that it exceeded its overall collection goal for all taxes in the first four months by 14.5%, generating P1.11 trillion. It has been tasked to collect P3.232 trillion this year.

“Many are being charged, and the Department of Justice (DoJ) is siding with us in all the cases we’ve filed against those using fake receipts. We’ve seen this even among large companies,” Mr. Lumagui said.

The BIR filed charges against the cosmetic brand Ever Bilena for tax evasion for its alleged use of ghost receipts, with total tax liability amounting to P1.6 billion.

Mr. Lumagui also said he is counting on the 12% value-added tax (VAT) on digital service providers to help hit the Bureau’s target.

“From June to December, our estimated collection (will be) around, more or less, P10.8 billion. That’s the target collection for the remaining half of the year. In 2026, it’s expected to be about the same — almost P20 billion… We’re expecting a significant amount from this,” he said.

Republic Act No. 12023, which imposes a 12% VAT on digital services providers, both resident and non-resident, was signed into law in October.

The Department of Finance expects to collect P7.25 billion in 2025 from the VAT on DSPs and P21.37 billion in the following year.

The BIR earlier announced that it extended the registration of all non-resident digital service providers to July 1. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante