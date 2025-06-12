THE information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) industry will be sustained by the sheer volume of graduates coming into the job market, EY Global Delivery Services (GDS) Philippines said.

“We have over 600,000 graduates in the Philippines every year. And therefore, the IT-BPM industry is in very good shape,” EY GDS Philippines Location Leader Denchu Jose Decino on the sidelines of the Solaia: The IT-BPM Awards late Wednesday.

“You might see some scarcity of talent in specific areas here and there. But on aggregate, when you think about the number of students who are graduating each year and entering the workforce, I look at it from an abundance mentality standpoint,” he added.

EY GDS has been partnering with universities to increase the employability of their graduates.

“Those university partnerships are critical to our success for two things: we are able to help shape the curriculum of the school so that they are able to churn out graduates that are ready to enter the workforce, and at the same time, we are able to source candidates from them,” he added.

In the Philippines, the company currently employs 5,000 people in Manila and Cebu.

“Our aspiration is to continue to grow our footprint in Manila and Cebu and support the global EY network,” he said.

“We are definitely looking to hire more. In fact, right now, we are in need of technology candidates in the areas of ServiceNow, cybersecurity, and digital engineering. We are also hiring over 500 accountants,” he added.

On Wednesday, the IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) named EY GDS Philippines as the technology company of the year at the Solaia 2025.

Meanwhile, Concentrix was named the BPM company of the year and recognized its efforts in regional development. — Justine Irish D. Tabile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. received the global capability center of the year award, while Cognizant was named the healthcare information management services company of the year.

Diageo was recognized for its support for small and medium enterprises.

The IBPAP also recognized outstanding local government unit partners, which were Pasig City for the Metro Manila category and Bacolod City for the regional category.

Meanwhile, Education Secretary Juan Edgardo M. Angara was named the IT-BPM Luminary of the Year.

“The Solaia Awards celebrate meaningful progress — not just operational excellence, but bold ideas and inclusive leadership that are creating tangible opportunities for Filipinos,” according to Jonathan R. Madrid, IBPAP president and chief executive officer.

“This year’s honorees are proof that the future of the industry is in very capable hands,” he added.

During the event, Great Place To Work also awarded the top 30 best workplaces in the IT-BPM sector.

In order, these are Synchrony Global Services Philippines, Inc., Cisco, [24]7.ai Philippines, Navitaire Philippines, Accenture, Capital One Philippines, Aurecon, Insight Direct Philippines, LLC, Tech Mahindra Ltd., and 3M GSC Philippines.

Placing 11th to 20th are Visa, Atlassian, Inc., General Motors Philippines, TP, Carelon Global Solutions Philippines, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Amadeus Philippines, Adidas Philippines, Inc., Etrading Software – Manila, and Connext.

From 21st to 30th are TTEC, Arcanys, Kollab, PSB Technology Services, Inc., STAFF X – Outsourcing & Offshoring, CoDev, NeoWork, Encora Philippines, Outposter, and One CoreDev IT, Inv. — Justine Irish D. Tabile