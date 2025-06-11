THE new Right-of-Way (RoW) bill, when signed into law, is expected to help fast-track public-private partnerships (PPPs), according to the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII).

“The FFCCCII lauds the historic passage of the Right-of-Way bill, a transformative legislative achievement that will accelerate the Philippines’ infrastructure renaissance,” FFCCCII President Victor Lim said in a statement on Wednesday.

“By dismantling bureaucratic bottlenecks that have stalled critical projects for years, this law empowers our nation to finally bridge its infrastructure gap and fuel equitable progress,” he added.

He said that the bill’s final reading approval at the Senate reflects the government’s priorities of job creation, enhancing logistics, and improving the quality of life.

“The FFCCCII particularly welcomes its potential to fast-track PPPs, enabling timely delivery of airports, seaports, and industrial corridors that will elevate our global competitiveness,” he added.

Senators on Monday approved Senate Bill No. 2821, the Accelerated and Reformed Right-of-Way Act, which aims to facilitate easier acquisition of right-of-way in infrastructure construction.

It seeks to amend the Republic Act No. 10752, also known as the Right-of-Way Act.

The FFCCCII said “costly delays in land acquisition, legal disputes, and procedural gridlock” have hindered the completion of infrastructure projects.

The bill “cuts through these obstacles with clarity, efficiency, and fairness, ensuring public and private projects can advance without sacrificing due process or just compensation,” Mr. Lim said.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to policymakers for their courage in passing this long-stalled measure. As we move forward, we urge vigilant execution to balance swift implementation with transparency, protecting stakeholders’ rights while safeguarding the greater public interest,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile