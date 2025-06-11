THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it is targeting Egypt as a new market for high-value produce such as mangoes and bananas.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. recently met with Egyptian Ambassador Nader Nabil Zaki as part of a larger effort to diversify export markets destinations in North Africa, the DA said in a statement.

The DA noted that Egypt, Africa’s second-largest economy, recently opened its doors to Philippine durian, which could pave the way for similar access for other produce.

“They already granted us access for durian. We are hopeful they will do the same for our mangoes and bananas,” Mr. Laurel was quoted as saying.

Egyptian grapes and potatoes are currently in the final stages of their Pest Risk Assessment and food safety analysis for export to the Philippines, the DA said.

“In addition, the opportunity of sourcing garlic and onions from Egypt was explored and technical assistance and information exchange for the two commodities are planned in the near future,” it added.

Agricultural trade between the two countries is around $7.5 million annually, with Egypt currently running a surplus.

The Philippines primarily exports desiccated coconut and carrageenan to Egypt, while importing broths, soups, and dried kidney beans. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza