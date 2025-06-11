THE coconut scale insect (CSI) infestation across nine regions could result in P280 million in lost production, according to the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA).

As of May, about 516,000 coconut trees were struck by the pest, also known as cocolisap, PCA Chief Executive Officer and Administrator Dexter R. Buted told reporters.

Calabarzon was the most affected region. Others were Mimaropa, Bicol, the Central Visayas, the Eastern Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and Caraga.

Mr. Buted said 1,000 individual insects can multiply to about 200,000 in 45 days, with each female having the potential to lay 200 eggs.

PCA Deputy Administrator for Operations Roel M. Rosales said the infestation of the 516,000 coconut trees could result in a yield loss of 60%.

“We are looking at a loss of about 14 million nuts and that could be about P280 million,” he said, assuming a valuation of P20 per coconut.

He said 3,600 farmers have been affected by the infestation.

A previous infestation in 2014 took place in Basilan. It was later detected in Calabarzon.

Drought as a result of climate change likely triggered the current spread of the CSI infestation, he said.

The PCA said it expects more such instances due to changing weather patterns.

Mr. Rosales said the transfer of planting materials likely contributed to the cocolisap spread.

Aside from cocolisap, the PCA is also dealing with the coconut spike moth, which was detected in over 20,000 trees in Calabarzon.

The PCA has a P94-million budget for pest mitigation in 2025, P60 million of which is for cocolisap. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza