THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is expecting the creation of at least 500 jobs with the expansion of US tech support company Asurion in Cebu City.

“The planned facility will support the company’s growing US market, which currently provides smart device insurance, technical support, and repair services to over 100 million customers across one in three US households,” the DTI said in a statement on Wednesday.

The DTI did not disclose investment figures but noted that the expansion includes a new contact center in Cebu City.

“Asurion’s expansion builds on its 16-year presence in the Philippines, where it operates across Manila, Clark, Laguna, and Iloilo,” the DTI said.

“These sites facilitate key functions such as software development, mobile phone remanufacturing, call centers, and technical support — employing skilled Filipino professionals,” it added.

The Philippines is the company’s sole site outside the US for cell phone remanufacturing, which employs around 1,400 technicians focused on repairing iPhones.

“Since launching its operations in 2009, Asurion Philippines has restored and shipped more than 10 million iPhones to the US market,” the DTI said.

“With the addition of the Cebu site, the company’s total workforce is expected to reach approximately 8,000 employees,” it added.

Headquartered in Nashville, Asurion serves over 300 million customers worldwide.

Asked to comment, IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan R. Madrid said that Asurion’s expansion “is a strong vote of confidence in Filipino talent.”

“These 500 new jobs reflect the Philippines’ global competitiveness and the strength of our tech-driven workforce,” he said in a Viber message.

“We commend Asurion and the DTI for championing investments that drive inclusive growth and regional development,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile