THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Tuesday said it disbursed nearly P1.35 billion for the multi-phase program to modernize electronic gates (e-gates) in airports and seaports.

“The DBM released the budget allocation for the E-gates Project for 2025 amounting to P1.347 billion,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said in a statement.

Last year, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) obtained P1.976 billion to procure phase 1 of the project.

“This year, we are in Phase 2 and we are appealing to the BI to complete the procurement process immediately so that the E-gates Project can become fully operational as soon as possible,” she said.

The project will enter its third phase in 2026.

The project aims to digitize primary inspection procedures at international gateways, with a view towards bolstering national security, streamlining passenger processing, and addressing immigration congestion.

The previous generation of e-gates was installed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The government hopes to eventually replace 50% of the manned inspection counters.

The current level of funding allows for e-gates in key airports and one seaport.

These include NAIA Terminals I & III, Clark International Airport, Mactan Cebu International Airport, Davao International Airport, Kalibo International Airport, Boracay-Caticlan International Airport, Laoag International Airport, Bohol-Panglao International Airport and Puerto Princesa International Airport.

The project will also re-equip the Zamboanga International Seaport.

Full deployment of the e-gates is targeted by Dec. 15, the DBM said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante