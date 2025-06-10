THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has tapped LIMA Infrastructure, Inc. as its investment promotion partner to assist in attracting locators.

In a statement on Tuesday, PEZA said it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates subsidiary, which will work to enhance investor services, streamline regulatory processes, and accelerate economic zone (ecozone) development.

“This MoU is more than a partnership; it is a bold step toward redefining how we attract and grow investments in the Philippines,” PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga said.

“By aligning PEZA’s regulatory strength with LIMA’s innovation-driven investor services, we are creating a dynamic, future-ready ecosystem that goes beyond compliance to deliver true business empowerment,” he added.

Under the partnership, PEZA will leverage LIMA’s EaseBiz Program, which reduces administrative barriers for investors.

“Through the EaseBiz initiative, we address real challenges investors face, like regulatory delays and permit bottlenecks. It sends a clear message: The Philippines is not only open for business but actively working to make doing business easier,” Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates President Rafael Fernandez de Mesa said.

According to PEZA, LIMA’s EaseBiz will initially be rolled out in LIMA Estate in Batangas and soon to Mactan Economic Processing Zone 2, West Cebu Estate, and TARI Estate.

“PEZA’s program on investment promotion partnership is designed to engage the private sector in enhancing ecozone investment promotion and facilitation, making the agency more agile and competitive in attracting particularly foreign investors,” PEZA said.

“As an investment promotion partner, LIMA will help PEZA attract new locators, host investment forums, and support market development, setting a model for future ecozone partnerships anchored in innovation and efficiency,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile