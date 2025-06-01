THE P8.01-billion unsolicited proposal submitted by San Miguel Corp. (SMC) to build a toll bridge connecting the resort island of Boracay to the Panay mainland is scheduled to undergo a Swiss challenge by July, the Department of Public Works and Highways said.

“We are in the process of finalizing (approvals) with the local government. The plan of San Miguel to build the Boracay bridge has already received initial approval,” Public Works Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan told reporters last week.

“Before we subject it to Swiss challenge, we want to determine if it has a go-signal from the local government unit. We have to finalize the arrangements with the local government. If approved, then we will proceed with the Swiss challenge.”

Boracay is under the jurisdiction of the municipality of Malay, Aklan. In a Swiss challenge, rival bids to an unsolicited proposal will be invited, with the original proponent holding the right to match the best opposing bid.

The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center lists the project components as financing, design, construction, and maintenance of a 1.2-kilometer bridge between Boracay island and the Caticlan district of Malay.

The proposed bridge will be a two-way two-lane bridge with a provision for a bike lane and sidewalk on each side, the PPP Center said.

Mr. Bonoan said the conclusion of the May elections should mean the local government officials providing the necessary approvals will be in place shortly.

“We have to settle with new leadership; there will be changes with political personalities. So maybe between June or July,” Mr. Bonoan said.

The project is expected to help address Boracay’s growing solid and liquid waste management issues by providing reliable access and provisions for waste disposal, the PPP Center said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose