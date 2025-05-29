THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said on Thursday that it restarted the bidding for the commercialization of passive information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure in New Clark City.

“The BCDA, with assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), is currently in the process of selecting a joint venture (JV) partner for the commercialization and, as necessary, the expansion, repair, and maintenance of passive ICT infrastructure,” it said in a statement.

The initial bidding for the P2.5-billion project failed in 2023 after the bidders were declared ineligible.

The BCDA had moved to resume the bidding earlier this year but canceled the exercise to better align the project with the Public-Private Partnership Code and its implementing rules and regulations.

According to the BCDA, it hopes to conclude the selection process this year, signing a joint venture agreement by the fourth quarter.

“This project will become pivotal in the smart urban development of New Clark City,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said.

A pre-qualification conference will be held on June 4. Interested parties will be given until Sept. 4 to submit their bids. — Justine Irish D. Tabile