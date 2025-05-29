A RED-STRIPED soft scale insect (RSSI) infestation on Negros island is now affecting 186 hectares (ha) of sugarland, according to the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA).

Some 115 farmers are affected by the infestation, Administrator Pablo Luis S. Azcona told reporters.

He described the impact as “extremely mild” on 96.21 ha while it is “severe” on 12 ha.

RSSI, which has the potential to reduce sugar content in cane by nearly 50%, was first detected by the SRA in Tarlac province in 2022.

Mr. Azcona said the SRA has been trialing available pesticides to control the infestation.

The National Crop Protection Center at the University of the Philippines Los Baños has said that at least five insecticides could be effective against RSSI — buprofezin, dinotefuran, phenthoate, pymetrozine, and thiamethoxam.

Use of the insecticide, however, is only possible with the issuance of an emergency-use permit by the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority (FPA).

The FPA has yet to receive applications for such permits from the SRA, the Department of Agriculture said earlier this week.

Mr. Azcona said the infestation is not expected to affect the sugar production target for crop year 2024-2025, which has hit 1.9 million metric tons (MMT), up from 1.82 MMT as of May 4.

The government’s last projection for the crop year was set at 1.78 MMT, lower than the actual output of 1.92 MMT in the preceding crop year.

Also on Thursday, the SRA and customs authorities inspected smuggled sugar from Thailand brought in by a multi-purpose cooperative.

Seized were four container vans with 2,000 50-kilo bags of refined sugar, with an estimated retail value of P9 million.

One shipment, which arrived on April 29 at the Port of Manila, consisted of two container vans of refined sugar imported by Roxas City-based Lapaz Multi-purpose Cooperative without a permit or import allocation from the SRA. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza