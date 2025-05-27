ACTIVE job seekers have declined with employees now more likely to negotiate salary increases instead of switching jobs, recruitment agency Michael Page Philippines said.

In its 2025 Talent Trend report, Michael Page Philippines found that workers who said they are actively looking for jobs in 2025 accounted for 53% of the 49,396 survey sample, against 74% a year earlier, with professionals preferring to seek improved compensation from their current employers.

It also found that workers in salary negotiations accounted for 42% of the sample, up from 27% previously.

“While fewer professionals are actively seeking new roles, more employees than ever are confidently negotiating their salaries and exploring growth within their current organizations,” Michael Page Philippines Director Rhiannon Guilford said.

The study found that 36% of those surveyed were reluctant to switch jobs because of their success in salary talks.

The success rate for such negotiations rose to 23% from 8% previously.

“This signals a maturing workforce that values stability but isn’t afraid to advocate for fair compensation and career progression, even in uncertain times,” she added.

The study also found that 54% of the survey sample preferred to preserve their work-life balance by declining promotions.

“This underscores the increasing importance of opportunities that allow for career growth without compromising personal well-being,” Michael Page Philippines said.

It added that workers are seeking more salary transparency and gender equity, with 41% of respondents believing that their organization’s salary structure is not transparent.

“A quarter of women now report pay disparities, compared to 16% of men,” it said.

Workers have also reported that age discrimination remains a significant concern, with workers aged 50 and above the most affected. — Adrian H. Halili