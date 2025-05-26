THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said two South Korean firms are exploring infrastructure projects in New Clark City and Poro Point.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with South Korean firms, as they are recognized as leaders in infrastructure and smart city development,” BCDA President Joshua M. Bingcang said in a statement on Monday.

“These potential partnerships will play a pivotal role in advancing infrastructure and integrating cutting-edge technologies in New Clark City and Poro Point,” he added.

The BCDA met with engineering and consulting firm Moon Engineering Co. Ltd., which is planning to conduct a feasibility study on the upgrade of the San Fernando Airport in the Poro Point Freeport Zone.

Managed by Poro Point Management Corp., the airport primarily serves chartered services and flying schools.

“The proposed upgrade aims to improve the capacity of the airport, enabling it to accommodate more commercial flights,” the BCDA said.

“This will strengthen the position of San Fernando Airport as a vital transport hub in Northern Luzon and unlock more economic opportunities in La Union and neighboring communities,” it added.

The BCDA also met with Jin Systems Co. Ltd. for the possible deployment and testing of smart mobility solutions in New Clark City.

“This collaboration will leverage Jin Systems’ expertise in smart city solutions, allowing the BCDA to introduce cutting-edge smart mobility solutions in New Clark City and explore long-term applications and scalability of smart city technologies in the area,” the BCDA said.

“These meetings set the stage for possible future collaborations with South Korean firms, enabling the Philippines to leverage Korean technologies and expertise in the transportation sector and smart city development,” the BCDA said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile