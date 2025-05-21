SUGAR FARMS in northern Negros Occidental reported an infestation of red-striped soft scale insects (RSSI), which have the potential to reduce sugar content in cane by almost 50%, the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) said on Wednesday.

The infestation might have been brought to Negros from Luzon, “where RSSI infestation…is still present in some farms,” it said.

SRA Administrator Pablo Luis S. Azcona said:

“We cannot afford to have an infestation, as some farmers are already starting to plant their cane for the next crop year,” he said.

“We made a good showing this year despite the challenges brought about by the long drought, and I hope we can maintain the momentum and even exceed our targets for next year if we all help one another in containing this infestation,” he added.

The SRA said earlier this week that sugar production for crop year 2024-2025 could total 1.837 million metric tons (MMT), exceeding the initial estimate of 1.782 MMT but lower than the actual output of 1.92 MMT in the preceding crop year. The new estimate, if realized, would come in just below the US Department of Agriculture’s 1.85-MMT forecast.

The SRA said it will quarantine the farms, following protocols previously practiced by the coconut industry in containing a cocolisap infestation.

It said the spread of the cocolisap was effectively contained by ensuring that agricultural products would not be shipped out of Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) while the infestation was active.

Citing the National Crop Protection Center at the University of the Philippines Los Baños, the SRA said insecticides such as dinotefuran, phenthoate,pymetrozine, and thiamethoxam have shown potential in limiting the RSSI infestation.

The process of testing the insecticides will require an emergency-use permit from the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority, the SRA said, noting that the insecticides are “not yet registered for sugarcane.”

The SRA said it will propose trials to be conducted in Negros. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza