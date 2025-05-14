THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said on Wednesday that it is auctioning a lease and redevelopment contract for the 6,647 square-meter Mile Hi commercial center in Camp John Hay.

“This strategic redevelopment of Mile Hi underscores our commitment to unlocking the full potential of Camp John Hay,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said.

“By attracting private sector investment and creating new commercial opportunities, we are not only enhancing the camp’s appeal as a premier destination but also generating employment and stimulating economic activity,” he added.

The project covers the redevelopment of the property into an “eco-hostel with upscale retail and dining spaces.”

“The 25-year lease agreement allows for the restoration, renovation, and upgrading of the Mile Hi property into a modern commercial hub while preserving its historical essence and promoting environmental sustainability,” the BCDA said.

“This initiative is projected to attract a significant influx of tourists and further solidify Camp John Hay’s position as a leading leisure destination,” it added.

After issuing the terms of reference and bid documents on Wednesday, the BCDA said the pre-bid conference has been scheduled for May 19.

The deadline for submission of eligibility documents and financial proposals is June 19, and a Notice of Award is expected to be issued by July 28.

The signing of the lease contract is scheduled for 30 days after the issuance of the Notice of Award.

“The Mile Hi project builds on the BCDA’s strong track record in Camp John Hay, where over P1 billion in investments has been generated since the property’s recovery,” the BCDA said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile