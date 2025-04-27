SINDICATUM C-Solar Power, Inc. (SCSPI) has started the construction of a $33-million solar photovoltaic power plant in Capas, Tarlac, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said.

In a statement, the BCDA said the subsidiary of Singapore renewable energy (RE) developer Gurīn Energy Pte Ltd. broke ground on the Capas Solar Power Project, which is targeted for completion by next year.

“The Philippines has one of the most exciting opportunities for renewable energy in the world,” Jose Rafael R. Mendoza, president of SCSPI and country manager of Gurīn Energy, said.

“With the support of the BCDA, the local government, and the stakeholders in our community, we wanted to show our commitment to our work plans by having this groundbreaking,” he added.

Once operational by January, the plant will have a total capacity of 38.81 megawatts (MW) peak and 31.25 MW alternating current. It is meant to boost the RE share in the country’s total energy mix and to address the power requirements of locators and residents in New Clark City.

It will be connected to the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines’ substation in Concepcion, Tarlac, via a 69-kilovolt transmission line.

“This proposed solar project will definitely add to our target of achieving 35% of renewable energy share in the power generation mix by 2030,” according to Ruby B. de Guzman, assistant director of the Department of Energy’s Renewable Energy Management Bureau.

The project, within New Clark City, is covered by a 25-year lease. — Justine Irish D. Tabile