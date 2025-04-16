The German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) said it is bringing a German delegation of medical technology (medtech) firms to the Philippines next month.

“Building on the momentum of 2024, the chamber will launch several high-impact initiatives in 2025,” GPCCI said in a statement Wednesday.

“In the healthcare sector, the delegation on medtech and digital health was announced as a key undertaking that will bring German medical technology leaders to the Philippines for a week-long exchange, aimed at fostering innovation and collaboration,” it added.

According to the GPCCI, the eight-member delegation will be in the country between May 5 and 9.

The delegation consists of 3di GmbH, the Bavarian Institute of Architecture for the Elderly and Cognitively Impaired, Clinaris GmbH, fracto Gerdes GbR, INOSOLVE Consulting Service & Engineering GesmbH, Kimetec GmbH, Oehm und Rehbein GmbH, and VISUS Health IT GmbH.

German Ambassador to the Philippines Andreas Pfaffernoschke said 2025 will be a pivotal year for the Philippines and Germany.

“GPCCI has been remarkably successful in fostering bilateral exchanges, strengthening the economic partnership between our two nations,“ he said.

“I am confident that Germany will remain a trusted partner to the Philippines, continuing our high-level dialogues and bilateral exchanges in Berlin and Manila in various formats,” he added.

The ambassador recognized the Philippine government’s efforts in deepening cooperation in areas of trade, investment, and the protection of a rules-based international order.

He also acknowledged the progress made in the European Union-Philippines Free Trade Agreement, noting that “both sides have set ambitious goals for a more integrated and sustainable trade relationship.”

However, he said that there is a need to modernize key indusries such as energy, infrastructure, logistics, and manufacturing, a process in which German companies can participate. — Justine Irish DP Tabile