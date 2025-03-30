By Justine Irish D. Tabile, Reporter

OUTSOURCED medical services provider Omega Healthcare Management Services Private Ltd. said it is planning to increase its workforce in the Philippines to 5,000, citing growing demand for healthcare outsourcing services.

Omega Healthcare Country Head Santosh Kesari told BusinessWorld that the company currently employs 2,800 professionals in the Philippines.

“Omega Healthcare plans to double its workforce to 5,000 employees by 2026, reflecting confidence in the growth trajectory of the healthcare outsourcing industry,” Mr. Kesari said.

“This expansion underscores the company’s commitment to leveraging the skilled Filipino workforce to deliver high-quality healthcare support services to clients worldwide,” he added.

According to Mr. Santosh, the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telehealth solutions, which has led to a shift to remote consultations and digital health management.

“Several factors contribute to the rising demand for remote healthcare services, including technological advancements, patient preference for convenience, and the need for cost-effective healthcare delivery,” he said.

“This trend underscores the importance of scalable, remote healthcare services to meet evolving patient needs,” he added.

Challenges faced by healthcare providers are also pushing them to avail of various outsourced services.

In particular, he said that healthcare providers face stringent regulatory compliance, escalating operational costs, and the imperative to enhance patient outcomes.

“Outsourcing non-core functions like medical billing, coding, and revenue cycle management allows organizations to focus on patient care while ensuring compliance and operational efficiency,” he said.

“Specialized outsourcing firms offer expertise in navigating complex healthcare regulations, mitigating risks, and reducing administrative burdens,” he added.

Amid growing demand, he said that the Philippines’ strong pool of nursing professionals and medical coders will solidify the Philippines’ standing as a key player in global healthcare outsourcing.

He cited competitive operational costs and cultural compatibility in understanding Western healthcare systems, and ability to service international clients.

However, he said that healthcare providers outsourcing healthcare services in the Philippines face challenges in talent retention and data security.

“High global demand for healthcare professionals can lead to attrition, necessitating continuous investment in employee engagement and development,” he said.

“Ensuring compliance with international data protection standards requires robust cybersecurity measures and ongoing staff training,” he added.

To support the growth of the industry, he said that the government can extend tax benefits and provide grants for technology upgrades, invest in specialized training programs, streamline compliance processes, and ensure alignment with international healthcare standards.

“The future of healthcare outsourcing in the Philippines is promising, with anticipated growth in telehealth, artificial intelligence integration, and personalized medicine,” he said.