THE Department of Science and Technology (DoST) said fungal and worm diseases were largely behind losses in the onion crop of Nueva Ecija and other growing areas.

The DoST said the onion anthracnose fungal diseases caused “significant yield losses” in Nueva Ecija, a leading onion-producing province.

It said fall armyworm “continues to threaten corn and onion crops,” after it caused significant damage to sugarcane fields, particularly in Negros Occidental.

The DoST said the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic, and Natural Resources Research and Development (PCAARRD) is researching methods to combat pests and diseases affecting onion yields.

“These combined efforts aim to stabilize supply, support farmers’ productivity, and promote sustainable agricultural practices for long-term market resilience,” it said.

PCAARRD is funding a research project led by the College of Agriculture and Food Science’s National Crop Protection Center at the University of the Philippines Los Baños to develop sustainable chemical and biological management strategies for onion anthracnose.

“The project aims to assess current disease management practices, evaluate fungicides with different modes of action, identify biological control agents, and determine alternative hosts of anthracnose pathogens,” it said.

The project, set for completion in June 2026, will produce two fungicides and one biological control agent.

PCAARRD is also funding another research project under the Harnessing Adaptive Responses and Best Practices against Fall Armyworm using Science and Technology program to manage the fall armyworm in corn, onion, and sugarcane.

The project aims to train farmers in Nueva Ecija, Laguna, Batangas, and Negros Occidental and equip them with “science-based management approaches.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza