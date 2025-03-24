TWELVE BRITISH companies have visited the Philippines to explore collaborations in data analytics, the internet of things (IoT), cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence (AI), a British official said.

“The Philippines is not only a rising force in digital innovation but also a market of immense opportunities for UK companies,” UK Trade Commissioner for Asia-Pacific Martin Kent said at the UK-Southeast Asia Tech Week in Manila on Monday.

“This year, we are exceptionally proud to bring 12 cutting-edge UK AI companies and partners to Manila, each offering world-class expertise, groundbreaking solutions, and a commitment to forging strong partnerships here,” he added.

British Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils said that the Philippines’ rapidly growing digital economy presents immense opportunities for collaboration, citing fields like digital identity verification.

“Companies such as Wise, known for making cross-border transactions faster and more affordable, and NCC Group, a global leader in cyber risk management, have already opened offices in the Philippines, ready to support the Philippines’ financial inclusion story and help local enterprises in fortifying their digital infrastructure,” she said.

“For this year’s UK-SEA Tech Week, we’ve brought 12 incredible UK companies offering cutting-edge solutions in data analytics, IoT, cybersecurity, consulting, and AI for enterprise,” she added.

The 12 companies are Content Guru, CyberQ Group, Encompass, Intelligent AI Solutions, Kraken IM, National Innovation Centre for Data, Open Data Institute, Smart, Summatic, Sumsub, Synetics, and Veracity Trust Network.

On Monday, the British Embassy Manila and the UK Department of Business and Trade also signed a partnership agreement with Fintech Alliance, which aims to advance fintech collaboration between the UK and the Philippines.

The British Embassy said that the partnership reaffirms the parties’ shared vision to strengthen cross-border cooperation, drive innovation, and enhance financial inclusion. — Justine Irish D. Tabile