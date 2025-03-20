THE Board of Investments (BoI) said the green lane-certified P7.5-billion Daanbantayan Solar Power Plant in northern Cebu has commenced with construction.

With its 150-megawatt capacity that is expected to supply electricity to 300,000 people, the project, which is being developed by Spanish infrastructure company Acciona Energia Global, has the potential to significantly reduce electricity costs in Cebu, the investment promotion agency said on Thursday.

“This development is a crucial step towards achieving energy sustainability, particularly in a region that has historically lagged in renewable energy adoption compared to highly urbanized areas like Metro Manila,” BoI said.

BoI Investment Assistant Service and One-Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments Director Ernesto C. Delos Reyes, Jr. said that the expedited processing due to the green lane treatment allowed the company to start project development this year.

“Typically, obtaining permits and clearances for a solar power plant takes nearly three years from the time they receive the service contract,” Mr. Delos Reyes said via Viber.

“They received the service contract on March 15, 2024, and based on the standard timetable, they would start project development three years later. However, the green lane certification issued on Aug. 1, 2024, helped expedite the necessary permits and clearances,” he added.

In February 2023, the government established Executive Order No. 18, the “green lane” system, at all government offices, expediting approvals and permits for strategic investments.

Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said that Acciona’s project reflects the impact of the green lane program and its success in attracting investors.

“It serves as a meaningful milestone, paving the way for more projects that advance our mission to promote green investments and create job opportunities,” Ms. Roque said.

The project will serve as a major link between the eastern and central segments of the Visayas grid.

Commissioning is expected by late 2026 and is projected to save about 259,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

“This plant, with a peak capacity of 176 megawatts, 150 base, and a battery storage system, will begin operations in 2026, with expected production that is equivalent to the consumption of more than 300,000 people,” according to José Manuel Entrecanales Domecq, chairman and chief executive officer of Acciona.

“This plant is Acciona Energia’s first plant in the Philippines and the biggest under construction in the Visayas archipelago. This project supports the government’s goal of increasing the share of renewables in the energy mix, ensuring energy security, and promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile